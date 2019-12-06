Robert “Bob” Sanders Cleveland passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the age of 77. He was born July 11, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Ruth Sylvia (Chapin) and Bruce Eston Cleveland.
Bob graduated from Grand Haven High School, where he excelled at football and track, and resided in Spring Lake for most of his life and where he cared for his mother in her later years. Over the past year, he lived in Wyoming, Michigan, at First and Main of Metro Health Village, where he loved and was loved by all who cared for him. He became fondly known as “DJ Bob” for always arriving first in the dining room to play music on the radio during each meal for the residents.
Bob was employed in the heating and cooling industry for more than 40 years in West Michigan, and most recently was a co-owner of West Michigan Heating and Air Conditioning Services in Hudsonville, prior to his retirement.
Bob was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Grand Haven. Throughout his life, he had a love for nature and its ability to enhance his spirituality. He enjoyed golfing, camping, hunting, fishing, birdwatching and capturing it with his photography. An avid scow sailor in his younger years at the Spring Lake Yacht Club, Bob loved sharing stories of his days sailing in the Chicago to Mackinac and Port Huron to Mackinac races. He also found great pride and joy when he was able to watch his grandchildren perform in sports and the arts.
Bob was preceded in death by both parents, his grandson Brooks Franczek, and brother-in-law Bruce Klos. Surviving are his brothers, Bruce (Amy) Cleveland and Bill (Kathy) Cleveland; sister, Judy Klos; daughters, Cindy (Rob) Peel and Stephanie (Eric) Signs; son, Sanders (Chelle) Cleveland; six grandchildren: Brandon (Sarah) Franczek, Meghan and Cameron Peel, Ella and Milo Signs, and Cambelle Cleveland; one great-grandson, Theo Franczek; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service to honor Bob. If a memorial contribution is desired, the family asks that you consider your local Hospice.
