Robert “Bob” W. Beil Jr., age 84, of Grand Haven passed away Wednesday, November 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital. He was born November 19, 1935, to Robert Sr. and Doris (Russell) Beil in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Bob was employed in the stamping industry for 26 years, working for Kent Products and retiring from Eagle Ottawa. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved playing golf, watching football and going out to eat.
Bob will be remembered by his twin daughters, Patty (Jim) Favors of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jean (Tom) Johnston of Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts; son, Brad (Nancy Friedgen) Beil of Grand Haven; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson on the way; girlfriend, Helga Tiles; and sister, Susan Bromwich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Doris Beil.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be given to The National Kidney Foundation. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
