Mr. Robert “Bob” Withun, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born October 28, 1933, in Capac, Michigan, to Albert and Anna (Werner) Withun. On April 14, 1956, he married Bonnabelle “Bonnie” Scully.
Bob was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and retired from Consumers Energy. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Bob was a member of the American Legion and the VFW in Grand Haven. He enjoyed remote-control airplanes, big band music, dancing, traveling, spending time in his garden and tinkering around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Leslie Withun of Grand Haven; and grandson, R.J. Withun. He was preceded in death by his siblings.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will take place in Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be given to Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
