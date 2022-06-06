Robert “Rob” Carsten Andersen, son of Russ and Flo Andersen of Grand Haven, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at a local nursing home.
Rob loved music and was a graduate of Grand Valley State University and also participated in Hope College’s Chapel Choir. Rob was a member and also worked at First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven, where he enjoyed being in the choir. His past working experience was in customer service at various places including Hayworth in Holland. He was also in various plays, including “Fiddler on the Roof” in Holland, where he was cast as “Tivea.”
