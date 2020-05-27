Robert C. “Boom” Rouwhorst, age 90 of Grand Haven, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born May 21, 1930, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Charles and Susie (Bolthouse) Rouwhorst. Bob married Mary L. Wallish on March 30, 1986, in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Bob was a hard-working man starting in the celery fields as a teenager. He worked at the skate barn and then went on to Anderson-Bolling as a die-setter and press operator for 24 years, and was also employed by People’s Bank and Trust for many years. Bob was a skilled carpenter, as well, and he helped his kids build their homes. He was a member of Trinity Reformed Church and former member, head usher and assistant treasurer of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grand Haven. Bob was a volunteer of the Disaster Relief Team at International Aid and went on three disaster relief trips. He loved sailing, and participated in the Queen’s Cup for seven years. Bob was also a De Colores member. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.