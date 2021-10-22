Robert “Bob” Lynn Clark, age 83, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2021. Born May 29, 1938, in Grand Haven, Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert F. Clark and Cloyce J. (Guiles) Clark. Bob missed his parents incredibly and now it's our turn.
He was a positive, upbeat person who valued a smile, optimism, family and friends; even in the face of great loss he could manage a smile. He loved getting together, sharing a meal and telling jokes. The holidays were amazing because he cherished his family being together.
