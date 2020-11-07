Robert “Bobby” Clayton Smith, age 80 of Grand Haven, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born June 27, 1940, in Manlius Township, Michigan, to Lloyd and Pauline “Betty” (Bennewate-Pothoff) Smith.
Bobby did maintenance work for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for 30 years, where he retired from, as well as the Grand Haven Eagles for many years. He was a Golden Lifetime Member of the Grand Haven Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 925, and he and his mother served on the Civil Defense Corps, which was established during the Korean War. Bobby enjoyed sports, namely the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Lions. In his younger years, he always looked forward to attending air shows, and loved traveling, fishing and camping. Bobby also liked photography and enjoyed taking pictures of nature.
