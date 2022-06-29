Robert E. Gray, age 89 of Holland, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Holland Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1932, in Nunica, Michigan, to the late William and Anna (Wintermeyer) Gray.
Bob graduated from Grand Haven High School and attended Muskegon Community College. He worked as a self-employed farmer his entire life, and was a faithful member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Nunica for many years. Bob enjoyed watching sports and especially loved being outside and tending to his gardens.
