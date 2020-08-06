Robert Eric Wilds passed away peacefully with his loving wife at his side on July 23, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The “Ricker,” as he was known by family and friends, lived a wonderful life of community service, patriotism and a true family man.
He was born August 13, 1941, and graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1959, a successful tri-letter athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and served overseas before coming home to become a police officer. He served 25 distinguished years as a Michigan state trooper before retiring in 1992.
