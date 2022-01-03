Mr. Robert Eugene Hager, age 74, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at home with his family. He was born November 2, 1947.
Robert will be missed and remembered by his wife of 53 years, Susan; four sons: Curtiss Hager, Carl (Lori) Hager, Casey (Alicia) Hager and Christopher Hager; six grandchildren: Cory, Samantha, Kaia, Avery, Maciah and Karionna; brother, Roger Hager; and sister, Diane Contreras. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtiss and Edith; brothers, Richard and Raymond; and sisters, Nancy and Patricia.
