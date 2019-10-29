Robert F. Lehmann, age 80, of Grand Rapids, passed away October 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette, in 2016; and by his sisters, Margaret Yahne and Carol Appel. Bob is survived by his children: Paula and Bill Beck, Yvette and Sean Fifield, Colleen and John Jazdzyk; grandchildren (and great-grandchildren): Amy and Paul Yaeger (Josiah and Eliza), Trevor and Brittany Beck, Amanda and Kendall Shilling (Chloe and Marley), Katie and T.J. Keiper, Makayla and Evin Jazdzyk; sister, Lois Ferguson; as well as nieces and nephews.
The service to remember and celebrate Bob’s life will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Covenant Living of Great Lakes, 2510 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Grand Rapids, where friends may visit with his family from 2 p.m. until the service, and for a time immediately following the service. Contributions in Bob’s memory to the American Cancer Society are appreciated. To read more about Bob’s life, to share a favorite memory or photo, or to sign the guestbook, visit www.heritagelifestory.com.
