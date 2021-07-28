Robert H. Dornbos, age 92, of East Lansing, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021. He was born May 18, 1929, in Grand Haven, Michigan, the son of Lawrence and Gertrude (VanWoerkom) Dornbos.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, 206 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
