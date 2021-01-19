Robert “Bob” James Robinson Jr., age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at home. He was born February 10, 1941, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert James and Martha (Montgomery) Robinson Sr.
Upon graduation from high school, Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He married Sandra York on October 29, 1963, in Ohio. Bob received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and supplied food service to the University of Notre Dame for some time, retiring from Saga Food Service, where he served for several years as vice president. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed playing golf, being out in nature taking walks, and reading. He was a loyal sports fan, as well, and would watch the Chicago Bears and Ohio State football games whenever they played.
