Robert Jay VanHouton, 76, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Leila & Cyrus Poppen Hospice Residence. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven.
Latest News
- Fruitport schools react to Texas shooting
- Texas elementary school shooting: What do we know so far?
- Local roundup: Wilson sparks Bucs' baseball win; WMC takes home Lakes Eight baseball title
- McGinnis resigns as GH's city manager
- Laker softball aiming for complete performances with districts looming
- What are the worst school shootings in America?
- GH Schools Foundation awards $36K in grants
- Local business raises $10K for Ukraine relief
Most Popular
Articles
- Auto Memorial Run to honor longtime Grand Haven mechanic
- Popeye's La. Kitchen coming to Grand Haven
- Spring Lake man hurt in 2-car crash on U.S. 31
- GHHS grad ‘thankful’ for community support
- 'I'm grateful just to be here': Grand Haven's Covelli keeps smile on her face through tragedies
- GHHS grads keyed for ‘resiliency'
- Hudsonville man gets 50 years prison for raping family member
- McGinnis resigns as GH's city manager
- GHHS grads pay special visit to their elementary schools
- Grand Haven man hurt in 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 31
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (7)
- Do your homework, and then choose wisely (5)
- Your Views (3)
- GH man ordered to pay $50 for destroying 'Trump' flag (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Freedom misunderstood: The perils in our county elections (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Time to examine whether minor vehicle infractions merit police stops (2)
- Grand Haven boys volleyball sweeps Sparta, glides into state semis (1)
- McGinnis makes it to the second round in Portage (1)
- Bucs place 14th at Science Olympiad nationals; bridge builders claim national title (1)
- Never neglect your basic need for connections (1)
- Your Views (1)
- State champs: GHHS Science Olympiad tallies 18th state title (1)
- Writers debate the baby formula crisis (1)
- GOP gov debate: 2 of 8 candidates confirm Trump's loss in 2020 (1)
- Tuesday's election results (1)
- Let's just admit that there's no easy answer (1)
- You need to know about the toxic compounds in our backyards (1)
- Michigan doctors worried about Supreme Court decision (1)
- Coast Guard Festival asks city to suspend social district (1)
- GHHS grads keyed for ‘resiliency' (1)
- I don’t shop for social opinion at corporations (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.