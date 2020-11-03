Robert John Volovlek, age 66 of West Olive, Michigan, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. He went peacefully to be with his Lord after a short stay at The Hospice Leila Poppen House, with family and friends spiritually at his side.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Dennise Bethke-Volovlek, married on April 13, 1991; his sister, Rosemary Cain; brother, Edward Volovlek; and nephews, Ryan and Edward Volovlek. He was preceded in death by his son, “Robbie” Robert F. Volovlek; his parents, Edward and Leona Volovlek; and his sister, Alice Ann Mayer.
