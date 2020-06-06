Robert Joseph “Bob” Fedewa, age 86, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born April 6, 1934, in Fowler, Michigan.
He graduated from Fowler High School and went on to work for Michigan Gas Utilities for many years. He was a member and attended both St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bob was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He also enjoyed bowling in the Ten Pin Bowling League at Starlite Lanes.
