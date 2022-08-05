Eternally upbeat, when asked how he was, Bob Landman’s reply was always, “Perfect!” He was curious about most things, loved learning, and was a very good friend to all who knew him.
An accomplished architect, he contributed many projects to the West Michigan area, including his landmark SPX building, which still shines brightly beside Muskegon Lake. Many homes in the area are referred to under his name. When passing by one of these, the phrase “that’s a Landman House” is often said with warm recognition. He loved working with people to create unique living spaces, as his work was both his hobby and his passion.
