Robert LaLonde (10/6/45) passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021, at sunset at his home.
Bob was a seventh-grade science teacher and softball coach at Grand Haven for many years. Over the years, he had many jobs, including bait shop owner, monarch enthusiast, bus driver, bartender and Uber driver. Bob was a social guy and a proud member of the Eagles 925. He spent his days tending to his nursery, Pon-a-Hill, where he enjoyed chatting with others about plants, MSU sports and his best friend, Jake.
