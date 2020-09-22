Robert Leon Lyon, age 91, of Grand Haven passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Medi Lodge at The Shore. He was born June 4, 1929, in Grand Haven to Leon and Lucille (Luft) Lyon; and married Tina F. DiMaio on June 27, 1954, in Italy.
Leon served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He was the co-owner of Grand Haven Steel Manufacturing. Leon was very active, loved working in the yard, worshipping the sun, going to the beach, baseball and softball games, bowling, and most of all spending time with his family.
