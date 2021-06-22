EN1 Robert Wayne Mandt, USN retired, aka “Tugboat,” aka “Crash,” age 80, passed away June 21, 2021, in Port Orange, Florida. He was born to Howard and Meranda (Viger) Mandt on August 23, 1940, in Edinburg, N.D.
Robert grew up in Muskegon and attended Muskegon Heights Schools. He joined the United States Navy in 1957, and after traveling the world, retired in 1977 after 20 years of service. He then went to work for B.C. Cobb Plant in Muskegon, as a boiler operator, retiring from there in 1998. Robert was active in the Daytona Beach Mustang Club and president of the Volusia County Chapter of the Fleet Reserve Association. He was also a lifelong Detroit Tigers fan, avid coin collector, Harley rider, and lover of all things Ford!
