Mr. Robert Lorne McKerroll III, age 60, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on February 12, 1960; and he was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Norie McKerroll.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church. He loved music and enjoyed attending concerts, especially ’70s and ’80s rock. Bob was the commissioner of the Frog Nuts Fantasy Football League and he was an avid University of Michigan fan. He cherished his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Bob will be remembered as a loving and caring man with a generous heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.