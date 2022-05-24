Robert Milton Sovis, 90, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away from this life on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Robert was born on November 10, 1931, in Grand Haven. Robert left school at an early age related to a disease that took his eyesight, as well as his sister Elaine’s vision. In his early teens, living close to Lake Michigan, he secured many jobs related to the boating and fishing industry of the local area. In 1952, he married Rose Kline and not soon after purchased the Grand Haven marina. During the winter season, Robert and Rose would travel to Florida for warmer weather, until Lake Michigan thawed out again. In 1959, they gave birth to their daughter, Linda. Working on the water came with its challenges having a toddler, but they managed a successful marina. Soon Linda would be entering elementary school, so he and his wife decided to sell the marina and move full time to Riviera Beach, Fla. Upon his relocation to Florida, Robert took a full-time job with Rybovich in West Palm Beach, until his retirement in 1989. They had a second child, Michael, in 1965.
