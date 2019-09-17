Mr. Robert P. Whitney, age 91, of Grand Haven passed away September 13, 2019, at Hospice at Heartwood Lodge. He was born November 8, 1927, in Worcester, Mass., to the late Leslie C. and Pauline (Howe) Whitney.
Bob married Annette Fisher on March 8, 1952, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was a project engineer working for Union Carbide for 11 years, Clarke Floor Machine for 24 years and EBW for four years, retiring in 1991. Bob was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Haven, where he formerly served as deacon. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta at University of Michigan and loved playing the digital piano, woodworking, photography, sailing, camping with his family, and watching U of M and the Detroit Tigers games.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annette; daughter, Margaret (Peg) Bishop of Vestal, N.Y.; sons, Scott (Mari-Anne, Bob’s beloved daughter-in-law) Whitney of Big Rapids and Thomas Whitney of Holland, Michigan; and five grandchildren: Rob (Tammy) Whitney, Matt (Megan) Whitney, Eric (Katherine) Bishop, Anne (Sean) DePugh and Chelsea Bishop (Tony Heckathorn). Also surviving are five great-grandchildren: Nathan and Rebecca Whitney, Matthew and Owen Bishop, and Carter DePugh; his sister, Betty France; and in-laws, Garry and Jean Mesler.
The Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Christine Aragon Bruce officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Friends are invited to greet the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to the Whitney Family Trust at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Bob’s online guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.