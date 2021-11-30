Robert Palmer, age 79 of Grand Haven, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at home. He was born on December 23, 1941, in Leaf River, Illinois, to the late Hank and Evalene (Mathews) Palmer. Robert married Janet Rowe on June 29, 1985, in Okemos, Michigan.
Robert graduated from high school and worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight for 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of All Shores Wesleyan Church and loved farming, golfing, fishing and telling stories; especially about his dad. Robert also enjoyed watching sports and was a big fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.