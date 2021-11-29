Robert Palmer, 79, of Grand Haven died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Winter weather advisory for tonight
- COVID hospitalizations reach record high in Michigan
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles
- COVID in Michigan: 25,329 new cases, 137 deaths over Thanksgiving weekend
- GH psychologist charged with criminal sexual conduct for second time
- Local roundup: Bucs hockey drops weekend set
- Izzo likes MSU progress, but turnovers remain issue
- After getting over the hump, Michigan ready to go for gold in Indy
Most Popular
Articles
- GHAPS assistant superintendent arrested, arraigned on embezzlement charge
- Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault
- Thanksgiving miracle: Muskegon dog on the run reunited with family
- 'It's a battle': After major spinal injury, SLHS senior focuses on recovery
- Grand Haven woman injured in crash at US 31, Port Sheldon
- Spring Lake family adopts their fourth child
- Update: US 31 now open over Grand River
- James Miller
- St. Marys Challenger is a staple in Grand Haven's port
- Derek Mast
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (9)
- Whitmer vetoes ban on fining employers for COVID violations (8)
- More people are walking up to the so-called ‘woke’ (6)
- Do Americans really want politics to be normal again? (6)
- Local business heads malign supply, labor issues in roundtable with Huizenga (5)
- Your Views (5)
- What to be a hero? The time is now! (5)
- Your Views (5)
- When love for God and country intertwine (3)
- State has no business regulating short-term rentals (3)
- Religious freedom under attack from religious people (3)
- Vaccine mandate discussed at Chamber Zoom meeting (3)
- Biden in Michigan pitches investment in electric vehicle market (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Don’t overlook giving thanks for spiritual blessings (2)
- Incumbents fall in Grand Haven mayor, council races (2)
- Sources: MSU working on historic 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Mel Tucker (2)
- GHAPS assistant superintendent arrested, arraigned on embezzlement charge (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Do you recognize these soldiers? (1)
- GOP can finally feel good about an election (1)
- Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? (1)
- Biden receives Communion in Rome amid debate in U.S. (1)
- Ottawa County man pleads guilty to securities fraud (1)
- Whitmer calls for $675 per-car insurance refunds for drivers (1)
- Reasons to be thankful: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Tom Brady and more (1)
- Our community needs to show commitment for a better future (1)
- High court rejects Chance, McNeal murder appeals (1)
- Many reasons to be thankful (1)
- Friday's update: Big jump in new daily cases in Michigan (1)
- Cost of Thanksgiving dinner jumps 14% (1)
- Documents: Wheeler had history of financial troubles (1)
- Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion (1)
- Muskegon man sentenced in drug trafficking conspiracy (1)
- Local agencies stressed: 'We just can’t find that housing' (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Substitute teacher at West Ottawa threatened suicide if student disclosed assault (1)
- Finding community after COVID (1)
- 'Comfort and Joy' shattered at parade (1)
- Dr. J. Lawrence Dannemiller (1)
- Virginia election highlights opportunity for Michigan parent power (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.