Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.