Robert L. Taylor of Holland, Michigan, completed his life on November 14, 2019. He was a native of Spring Lake and a graduate of Grand Haven High School.
He is survived by his wife Dian, brother Paul Richard (Dick) Taylor, son Charles, and daughters Donna and Karen, along with several grandchildren and cousins. He was a Korean War veteran.
A family service will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.