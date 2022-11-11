A Celebration of Life Gathering for Robert VandenBos will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Grand Hall (above Porto Bello Restaurant).
Visitation with the family will be held from 3-4 p.m., followed by Tributes by family and friends starting at 4 p.m., and concluding with a time of socializing from 5-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.