The Memorial Service with Military Honors for Robert Vincent will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- GH school board trustee Pietrangelo resigns
- Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban, judge says
- Buccaneer alumni return to volleyball court for annual fundraiser
- Hearing aids now available without hearing test
- Search continues for missing Coopersville man
- 2022 GHHS Hall of Fame Inductees
- Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric
- Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
Most Popular
Articles
- 1970s wallet finds its way back home
- Washington Ave. more relaxed for 2022 Coast Guard Festival
- If you can’t beat them, arrest them
- ‘It’s me, guys’: Planning Commission applicant confronts City Council
- Grand Haven restaurant manager sentenced for misconduct with teen employee
- GH company pleads guilty to violating Clean Water Act
- Drawbridge lane closures to begin next week
- Shipwrecked in Spring Lake
- Local E. coli cases increase to 14
- Audit shows Wheeler worked alone in embezzling from GHAPS
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- If you can’t beat them, arrest them (14)
- Your Views (12)
- ‘2000 Mules’ exposes real threats to democracy (9)
- The war on the media ends today (8)
- About those who seek to divide us (8)
- Your Views (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Explaining religion and cognitive dissonance (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Meet your candidates: Christine Baker (3)
- Your Views (3)
- Meet your candidates: Mick Bricker (3)
- A biblical solution to a present-day debt problem (2)
- GOP governor nominee Tudor Dixon: 'Epic battle' ahead with Whitmer (2)
- Ottawa Impact wins big in county commissioner races (2)
- Your Views (2)
- To ID, or not to ID? That most certainly is the question (1)
- Giving thanks for the history and service of the Coast Guard (1)
- What can happen when God fills the hole in our souls (1)
- Tribe embraces recreational marijuana sales where alcohol is banned (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Pope says he'll slow down or retire: 'You can change a pope' (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Wheels, peels and automobiles: Cars cruise to GH’s annual show (1)
- The debt crisis that sick Americans can’t avoid (1)
- Hope professor receives grant to pursue humility project (1)
- Pope in Quebec amid decline of faith in province (1)
- Your Views (1)
- To read or not to read, but not to ban (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Lutheran bishop issues public apology to Latino congregation (1)
- Michigan restaurants brace for minimum wage ‘catastrophe’ (1)
- Neighbors transform eyesore into a treasure (1)
- 'Failure is not an option': Pistons icon Joe Dumars talks new NBA role, playing career (1)
- Your Views (1)
- U-M football day at City Beach canceled (1)
- What it means to be independent in living and thinking (1)
- Detroit Labor Day parade canceled amid COVID rise, monkeypox concerns (1)
- Your Views (1)
- U.S., world face economic turmoil (1)
- Exploring garage sale culture and treasures (1)
- Can you make a little room for me? (1)
- Motorcyclists are hospitalized or dying on a daily basis: What is Michigan doing wrong? (1)
- State victimizes the victims (1)
- Pistons' teal jerseys return after 21 years as alternate option for '22-23 (1)
- Think first, Democrats, before helping extreme Republicans (1)
- Illinois woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash (1)
- Bells at St. John's Lutheran temporarily removed (1)
- Deputy spots car in ditch, gets all 3 men out before fire (1)
- Opinion: Goodell has everything he needs to obliterate Watson ruling (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.