There will be a graveside service for Robert Volovlek, ”Farmer,” on May 21, 2021, at 1 o’clock at The Historic Cemetery, 12604 168th Ave. in Grand Haven Township. He passed on October 27, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. There will also be a celebration of Bob’s life on May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Volovlek home, 15439 Lake Michigan Drive, West Olive, MI 49460. It will be a pot luck-style gathering. Bring your memories and your favorite dish to share, “optional.” If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed, please do not come to respect the safety of others. Thank you.
