Robert W. “Bob” Pellegrom, age 83, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was born on March 5, 1939, to Marshall and Louise (Robert) Pellegrom in Fremont, Michigan.
He graduated from Grand Haven High School and made his way to Ferris State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in technical art and advertising. He began his career in sales and marketing at Gardner Denver in Grand Haven. At age 30, he joined Ford Motor Company and eventually relocated to San Jose, California, as western regional service manager with Ford. It was there he met his wife, Linda. They married on February 2, 1980, and enjoyed 42 years together. They went on several cruises and took many road trips throughout the U.S. The family relocated to Grand Haven in 1982, where Bob continued his career at Sealed Power/SPX and Engine Power Components.
