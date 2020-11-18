Mr. Robert Wetterman, age 73, of Grand Haven passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born June 23, 1947, in Grand Haven to Daniel and Frances (Stirrett) Wetterman. On December 9, 2005, he married Cuihong “Hong” Pan in China.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW Post 2326, the American Legion Post 28 and the Eagles. He was a kind man with a helping heart. Robert enjoyed traveling to China to see Hong’s family. He will be very missed.
