Mr. Robert Wetterman, age 73, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. A military service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lake Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Harbor Humane Society. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.

