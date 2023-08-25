Roberta “Bobbi” Passalacqua, age 81, passed away peacefully in the night, surrounded by family, friends and loved ones, in Norton Shores, Michigan, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from a rare vaginal cancer.
Bobbi was born on August 22, 1942, in Edmore, Michigan, to William and Olive (Davenport) Mallory. Bobbi worked for 30 years as a postal technician for USPS in Las Vegas, retiring in 2009. Bobbi absolutely loved to read and was deeply involved in multiple book clubs, including the Sandalwood Shores book club, the Woodland Ridge book club, and the Spring Lake Library book club that she founded. She had a gifted mind, and her I.Q. met the standards to join the Mensa International Society. She enjoyed sewing and her cats, and was known to enjoy a glass of Vouvre wine.
