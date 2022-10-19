Robyn Pfaff Dahl, age 68 of Grand Haven, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Butterworth Hospital. She was born on November 25, 1953, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to the late Clifford and Gladys (Russell) Pfaff.
Robyn married Donald Edward Dahl on August 16, 1985, in Grand Haven, Michigan. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2010, after 25 years of marriage.
Robyn graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1973, and went on to take classes at Western Michigan University. She was a life-long resident of Grand Haven and worked in the attendance office at the Grand Haven High School until her retirement. Robyn enjoyed going sailing, gardening, watching sunsets at the beach, and golfing on a league at Evergreen Golf Course. She loved spending time at home with family and her dogs.
Robyn is lovingly remembered and missed by her children, Sam (Abigaile) Holcomb-Dahl and Wesley Dahl, all of Grand Haven; her three beloved grandchildren: Cooper, Maggie and Oliver; her brother, Mark Pfaff; sister-in-law, Sandy (Chuck) Sikkenga; her nieces and nephews: Abbi (Justin) Wilson, Carrie Ledet, Stacey Sikkenga and C.E. Sikkenga; and several cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and son, Mark Dahl, in 2022.
A Memorial Visitation for Robyn will take place on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Lake Forest Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation-Greatest Needs Fund, or the American Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Michigan. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Robyn’s online guestbook.
