Rodney “Ned” Nedervelt, of Portage, Michigan, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the age of 74. Rod was born August 14, 1947, to Dudley and Bertha (Gelderloos) Nedervelt.
Rod was always social, loved being outdoors, and enjoyed working in the yard. He was a huge Michigan State fan. He also enjoyed fantasy football and a history buff. Rod spent over 30 years teaching at Portage Central.
