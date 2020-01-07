Mr. Roger A. Klop, age 76, of Grand Haven passed away January 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Grand Haven to the late Kenneth and Alberta (Meinel) Klop.
Roger married the former Sandra Faber on Nov. 27, 1965, in Grand Rapids. She passed away Feb. 15, 2014. He later married Sandee Verry-Oosterhart on Aug. 7, 2016.
Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for two years and the Naval Reserve for 29 ½ years. He retired as a sheet metal worker for Bastian Blessing and Haworth Inc. Roger was an active member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes, where he sang in the choir, was a member of the Dunesmen and Disciple Bible Study, served as liturgist, and enjoyed serving communion. Throughout the years, he played golf, umpired and played softball, bowled, and was an active member of the American Legion.
Roger is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandee; daughters, Becky (Bill) Velting and Mary Klop; son, Lonnie (Lydia) Klop; four grandchildren: Brendan (Mairi) Dumas-Klop, Nick Ransom, Dominic Verry and Lillian Verry; five sisters: Linda (Arthur) Brems, Sandi Carrell, Sharon (Harv) Van DeWeg, Karen (Herm) Tanis and Jo Anne (Randy) Van Dyke; and brother, Kenny (Sue) Klop.
The Service for Roger will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes with Mr. Herm Tanis and Jeff Verry officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the American Legion Post 28. Friends may meet the family after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa or the United Methodist Church Choir Fund. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Roger’s online guestbook.
