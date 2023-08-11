Roger Alan Swier passed away peacefully at his home in Loveland, Colorado, on July 28, 2023.
Roger was born on July 29, 1948, to William and Dorothy (Fase) Swier. He had a love of people and made it his life’s mission to help others succeed. Roger volunteered his time as a youth mentor, worked to help recent immigrants earn their nursing credentials, and partnered with communities in Malawi, Africa, to build wells and support local schools.
