Roger Lee Bolthouse, age 90, of Benzonia, passed away December 16, 2020, at home with family. He was born September 26, 1930, in Ferrysburg to Bernard and Florence Bolthouse.
Roger leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth E. (Kozicki) Bolthouse; their children: Catherine Bolthouse (Tim Crocker) of Traverse City, Sandra Bolthouse of Holland, Jeffrey Bolthouse of Spring Lake, and Daniel Bolthouse of Spring Lake; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two children, Gail Wierenga and Steven Bolthouse.
