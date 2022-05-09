Roger Lewis Holmes, age 83 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at home. He was born on April 14, 1939, in Plainwell, Michigan, to the late Ralph and Margaret (Bush) Holmes. Roger married Susann Kay Wilson on October 21, 1960, in Wayland, Michigan.
Roger worked in the trucking industry and was part of the Teamsters Local Union 406. He was a past member of the Elks Club and member of “The Old School.” Roger was a Trump supporter who loved gambling, golfing, traveling and putzing around his house. He was a handyman who enjoyed fixing and tinkering with things.
