The Memorial Service for Roger Moore will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Spring Lake. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m., prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- NCAA to look into holding both Final Fours in same city
- Lamont, Eastmanville Tour of Homes planned
- Lakers get biggest test to date in Homecoming clash with 5-0 Unity Christian
- A year with smiles hidden behind masks
- SLHS seniors get first chance at Homecoming week tradition
- Proposed draft maps for House districts offer glimpse at potential 2022 lines
- State Briefs
- Diesel Plant open houses scheduled for October
Most Popular
Articles
- School bus rolls over after crash with car
- Tempers flare during snowmelt discussion at BLP work session
- Treutler named GH school board president
- Funding approved to replace Smith's Bridge
- What would Jesus do? He'd get vaccinated, that's what
- Here’s how to tell if you have COVID or a cold
- Lakers stay perfect with strong second half at Hamilton
- Phase 1 of Peerless Flats development underway
- Police looking for missing Holland-area man, 87
- Will ‘Dr. Disinformation’ ever face the music?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (13)
- Republicans must consign Trump to the past (12)
- Your Views (11)
- Your Views (7)
- Your Views (7)
- Your Views (6)
- Your Views (5)
- Christianity, Afghanistan and 'Just War' (5)
- Your Views (3)
- A note of appreciation to those who care (3)
- Bound for Grand Haven: Remembering the ‘Milwaukee’ (3)
- Growing up the child of an entertainer (sort of) (2)
- While the nation sinks deeper into debt, the rich keep evading taxes (2)
- America is not facing a civil war – only loudmouthed extremists (2)
- State lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed (2)
- Suspect in custody after child-grabbing incident at GH Walmart (2)
- Was it wrong for the top general to thwart Trump? (2)
- Your Views (1)
- Congressional gerrymandering is voter suppression, too (1)
- Conceptual approval given for proposed Grand Landing hotel (1)
- Friday's update: 4,448 new cases, 51 deaths in Michigan in 2 days (1)
- Health officer 'broken' after threats tied to mask order (1)
- Bridge work to resume Sept. 8 (1)
- Local businesses look for clarity on Biden vaccine mandate (1)
- Never judge a book by its cover (1)
- Texas NAACP files federal complaint over "The Eyes of Texas" (1)
- Poll: Michiganders support COVID vaccine mandate for schoolchildren (1)
- Ski Bowl Association no longer required to maintain ice rink (1)
- Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members (1)
- Learning at Noorthoek Academy (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Grand Haven man charged in child-grabbing incident (1)
- So long – it's time to go play in the woods (1)
- Third suspect arraigned in connection with T-Mobile robbery (1)
- 'On stage, all my worries fade away' (1)
- A family tree story (1)
- Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest (1)
- In praise and gratitude for music (1)
- Pictured Rocks is slammed with tourists; time to start charging visitors? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Lessons from Afghanistan for a high school history class (1)
- Pandemic mask rules are making even less sense (1)
- Tempers flare during snowmelt discussion at BLP work session (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.