Roger Glenn Rycenga, age 86, of Allendale, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 23, 2022. He was born January 20, 1936, in Grand Haven, Mich., to Herman and Doris Rycenga.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Herm Rycenga; and sister, Lois Higbee. Roger will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Edith (Nuland); children: Alan and Julie Rycenga, Lorna and Steve Martin, Laura and Joe Potgeter, Debra and Jeff Miller, Blaine and Gaylene Rycenga, Brock and Diane Rycenga; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his brother, Elwood Rycenga; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ron Higbee, Alvin and Mae Eaton, John and Rosemary Nuland, Lewis and Ann Van Farowe; and many nieces and nephews.
