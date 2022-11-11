Mr. Roger Van Opynen, age 78, of Grand Haven passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at home. He was born April 25, 1944, in Grand Haven to Herman and Margaret (Thoman-Tallman) Van Opynen. On June 25, 1965, he married Linda Aker and she preceded him in death on June 9, 2020.
Roger was a member of First Congregational Church in Fruitport. He worked in research and development for Eagle Ottawa for 20 years before becoming a police officer for the Grand Haven Public Safety for 23 years before retiring in 2005. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. Roger will be very missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.