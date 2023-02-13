Roger Winkels, of Holland, passed away on February 12, 2023, at the age of 89.
He was born on April 20, 1933, to John and Mabel Winkels (Redder). He graduated from Zeeland High School and Hope College, and attended Northwestern University. He received his master’s degree from Western Michigan University. He also served in the Army for two years. Roger’s working career started at the age of 9 as a carrier for The Holland Sentinel. He taught math and driver’s training for over 30 years at Grand Haven Area Public Schools. He then became a financial advisor for MEA Financial Services, retiring at the age of 81. Roger was a member of Second Reformed Church in Grand Haven, where he served as deacon, elder, treasurer and teacher, and later became a member of Christ Memorial Church after moving to Holland in 2000.
