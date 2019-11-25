Ronald Lee Braak, age 85, of Grand Haven passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids.
He was born on April 26, 1934, in Spring Lake, MI to the late Albert and Kathryn (Ruiter) Braak. Ron married Dorah Evans on July 13, 1955, in Grand Haven. Ron worked and owned and operated Braak’s Bakery from 1957 until his retirement in 1990. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Ron was a lifelong member of Second Reformed Church where he served as a deacon and elder for many years as well as on the grounds committee. He was involved with the Grand Haven Habitat for Humanity for 15 years, loved helping out at Grand Haven Christian Haven Home making pig in the blankets every year, and was also involved with Grand Haven area food trucks.
Ron enjoyed anything to do with sports, especially watching his grandchildren play whatever sports they were playing. He was a huge Grand Haven Buccaneer sports fan. Ron had a great memory for people’s names and relationships, loved family gatherings, holidays, birthday parties and of course, he made many of the birthday cakes.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorah; daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Payne; children, Mitch Payne, William and Jacob Montgomery; sons, Dan (Debbie) Braak, children; Samuel and Audrey Braak; Jeff (Debbie) Braak; children, Derek, Isaac and Jason Braak; great-grandchildren, Nora and Arie; sister, Joyce (Roy) Overway, sister-in-law; Judie Braak; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Braak in 2015 and sister-in-law, Sally Engle in 2019.
The funeral service for Ron will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Second Reformed Church, with Pastor Dan Eisnor officiating. Friends are invited to greet the family from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home and also on Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Full military rites will be performed by Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post No. 28
Memorial contributions may be given to Second Reformed Church or Grand Haven Christian Haven Home.
