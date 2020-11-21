Mr. Ronald D. Barnes, age 81 of Spring Lake, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home. He was born March 16, 1939, in Grandville, Michigan, to Durwood and Rita (Shindler) Barnes.
Upon graduation from high school, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy, which turned into a career in aviation electronics. He married Mary Anne Laufersky on May 19, 1962, in Spring Lake. After 21-plus years of service in the Navy, Ron retired with full military honors. The family then moved back to Spring Lake, where Ron worked for RAM Electronics, and then Meijer in the sporting goods department and as a greeter.
