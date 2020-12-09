Ronald J. Goll, age 74, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born February 11, 1946, to Lee and Ruth (Welton) Goll in Grand Haven.
Ron had been a heavy equipment operator prior to semi-retired blueberry farmer. Ron has always enjoyed the outdoors, farming and hunting. On June 24, 1968, he married Linda Brown, and she preceded him in death in 2004.
