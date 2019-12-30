Ronald Tornovish

Ronald Stephen Tornovish, age 83, of Muskegon passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home.
He was born on August 20, 1936, in Grand Marais, Michigan, to the late Stephen and Evelyn (Bugg) Tornovish. Ron graduated from Holland High School and then served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958. He went on to become owner/operator of the commercial fishing vessels, “The Silverstar” and “The Anntony,” as well as “The Fish Boat,” a market/restaurant in Grand Haven.
Ron’s two greatest joys were being out on the lake and baseball. He was a standout baseball player during his high school years at Holland High School, and he always loved watching the Detroit Tigers play.
Ron will be missed and remembered by many. Ronald is survived by his son, Anthony Tornovish of Hartsville, South Carolina; grandson, Dreighton Tornovish; sisters, June (Robert) Clark and Tami (Mark) Lower; brother, Allen Tornovish; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Tornovish.
In accordance with Ron’s wishes, there will be no services held. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ronald’s online guestbook or leave a message of condolence for his family.
