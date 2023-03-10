Rosalie Jean Suszka, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023. She was born on Feb. 7, 1938, to Gerald and Mildred (Valler) Stever in Muskegon, Michigan.
Rosalie liked staying active and being social. She enjoyed bowling, was a member of the Red Hat Society and had a great sense of humor. She liked going to the casino, playing Bingo and cards, and always seemed to have a lucky streak. She was also a phenomenal cribbage player and seemed to beat everyone she played. Rosalie had a profound love for her family will be deeply missed.
