Rosalyn King, age 96 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at a local care facility and has gone to be with her Precious Lord, whom she loved so very much. She was born on November 26, 1924, in New Lothrup, Michigan, to the late James and Margaret (Londrigan) Malloy.
Rosalyn married Hal Thomson King on October 4, 1947, in Flint, Michigan. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2013, after 65 years of marriage.
Rosalyn graduated from New Lothrop High School and Flint Business College. She worked as an executive secretary for Harvey Scholten of Scholten Fant Law Office, followed by Lampe-Piper Law. Rosalyn was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and loved her church community. She was an avid Scrabble player and Detroit Tigers fan, and enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening and flowers. Rosalyn treasured her Irish heritage and visited the Emerald Isle in 1998. In her younger years, she and Hal loved to go square-dancing together, which they did for more than 35 years. Rosalyn’s greatest joy in life was her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosalyn is lovingly remembered and missed by her two daughters, Colleen (Mike) Mullen of Paradise, Michigan, and Laurie (Dennis) King of Spring Lake; her two sons, Jeff (Caroline) King of Hudsonville, Michigan, and Dr. Randy (Debbie) King of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren: Ryan (Kylee) and Reid (Krystal) Mullen, Dr. Meghan (Matt) Dickman, Jennifer (Joshua) Tasman, Joshua and Justin King, Angela (Joshua) Juarez, Jodi (Matt) Smith, Kyle (Marian) King, and Trevor (Robin) and Kelly King; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald King; sister-in-law, Susan (Verl) Newman; and sisters-in-law, Sally King and Delores Malloy. She was preceded in death by her husband, six siblings, and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in law.
A Memorial Mass for Rosalyn will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Rosalyn may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Rosalyn’s online guestbook.
